A Night of Pride with GLAAD – hosted by Lance Bass and featuring a performance by VINCENT – is an evening of music, cocktails and conversations with GLAAD, a world’s leading non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ media advocacy and cultural-change.

The National Football League’s family of brands and partners will gather to spotlight advances in LGBTQ inclusion in professional sports as well as the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ players and fans.

Presented by Smirnoff, A Night of Pride with GLAAD will include a panel discussion on how inclusion in sports advances acceptance for LGBTQ people, featuring veteran pass rusher Carl Nassib, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game. The event, which kicks off festivities for the week in the Super Bowl LVIII host city of Las Vegas, will also feature a special live performance by singer-songwriter VINCINT. Additional partners for the evening include Starter and Google.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

WHERE: Julius Ballroom, Caesars Palace

3655 Las Vegas Blvd., South Las Vegas NV 89109