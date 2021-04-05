Lance Bass
Lance Bass rose to fame in boy band N’Sync, and founded The Lance Bass Foundation in 2001 to meet the health needs of low-income children.

In 2003, Bass donated $30,000 US to establish the Amber Pulliam Special Education Endowment at The University of Southern Mississippi. The endowment is in honor of his younger cousin, Amber Pulliam, who has Down’s Syndrome, and was established to financially aid students from Mississippi’s Pine Belt who plan a career in special education.

After 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, Bass launched “uBid For Hurricane Relief”, a celebrity auction to benefit victims of the hurricane, with uBid.com. Proceeds from the auction were split between the Child Welfare League of America, The Brett Favre Fourward Foundation, and Ashton Kutcher's RockWorks Foundation.

In 2005, Bass appeared on an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, where he wrote a check for $50,000 US and presented it to a Russian woman with Cerebral Palsy who started a camp for disabled Russian children.

Bass is a member of the Environmental Media Association's Board of Directors.

He has also been involved with Animal Avengers, Shannon Elizabeth's animal rescue organization.

Causes supported 20

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Water

