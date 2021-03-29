Darren Criss is an actor and singer best known for his portrayals of Harry Potter in A Very Potter Musical and playing the role of Blaine, an openly gay student at Dalton Academy, in the second season of Glee.
Darren Criss has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Education, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support
