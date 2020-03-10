Adam Lambert
13
charities
16
causes
55
articles
4
videos

Adam Lambert was runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Bill ClintonEllen DeGeneresHillary ClintonJoe JonasJoel MaddenJohn MayerJon Bon JoviJustin BieberKaty PerryKe$haKelly OsbourneLady GagaMatthew MorrisonMiley CyrusNick Jonas

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Adam Lambert"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 16

AIDS & HIV, Bullying, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Water

Contact Adam Lambert

You can contact Adam Lambert using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Music

More fields