GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced a new star-studded list of presenters for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19, including multi award-winning actress Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Ocean’s 8) and Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer (The Sinner, Will & Grace, Doom Patrol, American Horror Story: Hotel), who will present the Vito Russo Award to award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy. More →