Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced its fourth annual Stonewall Day, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality.

This year, Pride Live teams up with OUTLOUD: Raising Voices, the award-winning LGBTQIA+ PRIDE artist series, to kick off PRIDE month with a three-day, one-of-a-kind global concert experience to be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the heart of Los Angeles. June 4-6. Stonewall Day takes place on Sunday, June 6.

Tickets for the in-person event, which will closely follow all Los Angeles County health and safety protocols, are available at TICKETMASTER. The event is also free to stream live each day from 4:00 p.m. Pacific time / 7:00 p.m. Eastern time – 10:00 p.m. Pacific time / 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, exclusively on Twitch @officiallyoutloud. For more up to date event information, visit www.weareoutloud.com.

“I am so excited to continue the partnership between the Feel Something Foundation and Stonewall Day, advancing the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, and supporting LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community,” said Adam Lambert. “I wanted to curate an event for Stonewall Day that was about queer performers, centered around the community. I am also very proud to bring Stonewall Day to Los Angeles, as we all carry the Stonewall legacy in our hearts, no matter where we are in the world.”

Adam Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, is curating the Stonewall Day line-up bringing together queer artists of diverse genres, generations, and cultural backgrounds to create a unique musical experience that captures the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ community. Lambert headlines, with other performances by (in alphabetical order) Angel Bonilla, Chely Wright, Kim Petras, Keiynan Lonsdale, Sam Sparro, VINCINT featuring Parson James, Qveen Herby and Ty Sutherland, and Zhavia Ward. The day will also feature appearances and remarks by Angelica Ross, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Conchita Wurst, David Dawson, Stonewall Day Executive Producer and National Chair Geena Rocero, George Takei, Imara Jones, Jordan Hull, Rafael Silva, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Silvia Vasquez Lavado, Valentina Sampaio, Yungblud, and Whoopi Goldberg.

“The mission of OUTLOUD: Raising Voices is to give a stage to the LGBTQ+ performers and causes that are often underrepresented and deserve more time in the spotlight,” said Jeff Consoletti and Artie Kenney, Co-Creators of OUTLOUD. “Partnering with Pride Live and Stonewall Day this year is the perfect opportunity to unite our shared passion for honoring the work of the activists, advocates, allies and artists who have paved the way to today’s queer community.”

“This year we are putting the ‘live’ in Pride Live, as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and recognize the power and potential we have to change the world, in the spirit of the Stonewall rebels 52 years ago,” said Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder of Stonewall Day. “We created Stonewall Day with one purpose in mind – to never forget the courageous individuals who stood up for what they believed without realizing that their actions would set in motion a rebellion that would forever alter the course of LGBTQ+ history. It is especially rewarding to join forces with OUTLOUD and many others to honor the most at risk in our community, our trans siblings of color, as well as the life-changing work of our Stonewall Day beneficiaries.”

Friday, June 4 stars Sofi Tukker with Daya, Jake Wesley Rogers, LP Giobbi, Tygapaw, Madeline The Person, Ryan Cassata, and Saro, with Saturday, June 5 headlined by Hayley Kiyoko with Bronze Avery, Mykki Blanco, Crush Club, Kaleena Zanders, La Doña, Madame Gandhi, Brooke Eden, and Malia Civetz, with more to be announced.

In addition, the event has been supported online and in the media by Stonewall Day Ambassadors, a collective of activists, artists, business leaders, influencers, and celebrities led by Nelson Griggs, President of Nasdaq Stock Exchange. For a full list of Stonewall Day Ambassadors, please click here.

LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD returns as a media partner for Stonewall Day.