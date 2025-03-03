GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that actor, producer and director, Michael Urie will host the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be the host of this year’s GLAAD Media Awards. Our queer siblings across the country who are being unfairly persecuted and villainized deserve a night that reminds them that they’re not alone,” said Urie. “Media is one of the strongest tools we have to fight against stereotypes and hate. I am inspired by the power that art and media can have on society and proud to honor and celebrate our nominees.”

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Since 1990, the GLAAD Media Awards have grown to be the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world, sending powerful messages of acceptance to audiences globally.

Special guests in attendance will include: Maren Morris (Grammy winner), Jay Shetty (On Purpose with Jay Shetty), Doechii (Grammy winner), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story),Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Abby Wambach & Glennon Doyle (We Can Do Hard Things), Rodrigo Reyes (Southern Charm), Racquel Chevremont (The Real Housewives of New York City), Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts), Jonathan Bennett (Hallmark Channel), Tracy E. Gilchrist (Out and The Advocate), the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Khalen Saunders (New Orleans Saints), and more to be announced.

As previously announced, Cynthia Erivo, will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for making a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting the acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.

Nominees for the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards reflect work published, released, or broadcast between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

Earlier this year, GLAAD announced nearly 303 culture-changing nominees across 33 categories, honoring outstanding fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues in film, television, gaming, publishing, stage productions, music, podcasting, journalism, and more.