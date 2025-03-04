A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 1, 2025, for MPTF's 23rd Annual ‘Night Before’ benefit.

Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, and Cynthia Erivo

Co-Chaired by Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, and Cynthia Erivo, the annual event raised close to $4 million.

Colman Domingo noted, “MPTF has been there for our community for over 100 years and this celebration is a great way to come together in the spirit of taking care of our own.”

“This incredible organization raises crucial funds and provides a host of other services for our industry family when they need it most. I’m looking forward to celebrating everyone’s great accomplishments while supporting a cause that helps many generations,” said Demi Moore.

Funds raised will help MPTF continue to provide essential support and services to working and retired entertainment industry members in response to the many needs associated with the recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Crew members and their families who survive in a job-by-job economy can struggle with basic needs like rent, mortgage and house payments, medical bills, and groceries even in the best of times, which is where MPTF’s emergency financial services and dedicated social services team are vital to provide a lifeline to those who need it.

“Colman Domingo, our co-host for The Night Before 2025, said it best tonight when he shouted out our industry’s capacity to come together as a community when times are tough. And MPTF once again brought this community together to celebrate the work of our creative talent, to lift each other up, and to have a great time. The support of MPTF by the industry and our wonderful sponsors will enable the organization to sustain its programs of wildfire relief and financial assistance and support a retirement community for those whose broad shoulders we stand on today,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher."

The 23rd Annual “Night Before” Host Committee consisted of Joe Alwyn, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande, Jesse Eisenberg, Colin Farrell, Jeff & Emilie Goldblum, Jon Hamm, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Mindy Kaling, Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres & Andrucha Waddington, Edgar Ramírez, and Pauletta & Denzel Washington.

This year’s presenting sponsors were City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oreal Groupe, SharkNinja, and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsors, Dolby and Fox.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Abigail Spencer, Alex Borstein, Anna Kendrick, Anna Sawai, Brenda Song, Cara Delevingne, Christina Hendricks, Clarence Maclin, Cooper Koch, Dean Norris, John Lithgow, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Davis, Kyle MacLachlan, Yvette Nicole Brown, Diane Warren, Drew Starkey, Famke Janssen, Gabriel LaBelle, Henry Golding, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jackie Tohn, James Marsden, Jeremy Piven, Joey King, Joshua Jackson, Katie Couric, Kiernan Shipka, Kit Connor, Laverne Cox, Macaulay Culkin, Madelyn Cline, Mark Eydelshteyn, Marissa Bode, Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Rothwell, Paris Hilton, Paris Jackson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paul Raci, Tyrese Gibson, Zooey Deschanel and more.

The “Night Before” was designed by Studio Komorebi with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.