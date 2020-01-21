Denzel has spent time visiting wounded soldiers at Fisher Houses, hospitals which provide housing for injured soldiers’ families at little or no cost, and made a large donation to the Fisher House Foundation.

Spokesperson for the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of America.

Honorary Chairperson for Save Africa's Children.

Lifetime Founder Member of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.

Washington donated over $2 million to Wiley College to re-establish its debate team.

Denzel Washington is on Advisory Board of The Brain Trust of Cedars-Sinai – a group that raises awareness and funds for brain care and research led by Keith L. Black, MD, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery, Cedars-Sinai. Pauletta Washington is one of the Founding and Executive Members of The Brain Trust. They both have been involved for over 20 years.

the Pauletta and Denzel Washington Gifted Scholars Program in Neurosciences is supported by Denzel and his family – this is a remarkable community outreach program that undergraduate, graduate and medical students with an interest in science can work on exciting research projects underway in neurosciences at Cedars-Sinai. And significant to note, 25 Washington Scholars have completed the program and many of them have continued their work at prestigious institutions throughout the US and UK.