Providing life-saving anti-retroviral treatment to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world by directly engaging the global public in the fight against AIDS
Causes
Celebrity supporters 61
Keep A Child Alive has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alabama Shakes
- Alex Rodriguez
- Alicia Keys
- Annie Lennox
- Ashlee Simpson
- Avril Lavigne
- Benji Madden
- Beyoncé
- Bill Cosby
- Bono
- Britney Spears
- Channing Tatum
- Chris Martin
- Coldplay
- Common
- David Bowie
- Denzel Washington
- Elijah Wood
- Forest Whitaker
- Good Charlotte
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Iman
- Jack White
- Janelle Monae
- Jay Sean
- Jay-Z
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jenny McCarthy
- Jeremy Piven
- Jessica Alba
- Joel Madden
- Josh Brolin
- Justin Timberlake
- Kirsten Dunst
- Lauren Miller Rogen
- Lou Reed
- Magic Johnson
- Mariska Hargitay
- Marlon Wayans
- Michael Strahan
- Miguel
- Padma Lakshmi
- Paul McCartney
- Queen Latifah
- Rachael Ray
- Rick Fox
- Rumer Willis
- Russell Crowe
- Ryan Seacrest
- Samantha Ronson
- Scarlett Johansson
- Simon Fuller
- Stephen Lewis
- Susan Sarandon
- Swizz Beatz
- The Black Keys
- Tinchy Stryder
- Tyler Perry
- Usher
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Whitney Houston