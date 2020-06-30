Usher established the Usher's New Look Foundation to empower young people from underserved neighborhoods around the world to create change in their communities.

Challenging himself creatively and testing musical boundaries are characteristics that have defined Usher’s career since he was first discovered twenty years ago on Star Search. Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Assn. of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 46 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards including 8 Grammy Awards and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top-10 singles.

Realizing that with success comes responsibility. Usher has also proven to be a major philanthropic force. In 1999, Usher created New Look, a charitable organization that develops global youth leaders by way of access, awareness and empowerment. In recognition of his accomplishments, Usher has been honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Trumpet Foundation, Do Something, the NAACP, and as the 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar.