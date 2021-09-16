International advocacy organization, Global Citizen has announced the expansion of Global Citizen Live to include Los Angeles and London with an outdoor event in L.A., which is presented by Verizon, and headlined by Stevie Wonder with Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer at The Greek Theatre on September 25, 2021.

Also announced was the line-up in London, featuring performances from Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man all from a spectacular location. Tickets for the Los Angeles festival are available now at globalcitizenlive.la.

Both events are part of the once-in-a-generation day of unity across six continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours on networks around the world (Live on BBC One on September 25 from 5:30pm & across the BBC platforms until approx. 3:00am; Airing on ABC on September 26 at 7:00pm.

BBC Radio 1 will be reflecting Global Citizen Live with a special Life Hacks show on Sunday 26 September (4pm-6pm) hosted by Vick Hope and Katie Thistleton. The show will take a further look into some of the issues raised and will play out some of the sets from the event. BBC Radio 2 will also be broadcasting a special show with highlights of the performances from the event on Sunday 26 September (7pm-9pm) hosted by Trevor Nelson.

Performances by BTS, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica, and Ricky Martin will round out the broadcast, cutting to ticketed, COVID-19 compliant events in:

LOS ANGELES (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC , Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer

PARIS with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said.

LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio

SYDNEY with Delta Goodrem and more to be announced

“It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens’ event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world…We Are The Village!!!” – Stevie Wonder

“Over the past year and a half we’ve all faced fears about our health, food availability, and climate change. I see Global Citizen Live as a megaphone that can point the power of the people directly at those with the ability to make the worldwide, systemic changes needed to protect the most vulnerable people and to defend our planet. Now is not the time for wealthy countries to cling to nationalist ideals and refuse to prioritize foreign aid and support to those in dire need. On September 25 we will gather the world to watch as leaders commit their intentions to act as responsible global citizens. And it’s our job to cry out when promises aren’t fulfilled. We want to encourage our leaders to ensure there are good times ahead for everyone.” – Nile Rodgers.

“At key moments in history, music has helped mobilize the world for the greater good. In 1985, we performed at Live Aid and the impact was heard around the world, yet we’re keenly aware that the issues we campaigned for at the time not only remain, they’re even more critical now. Despite best intentions, promises made can be easily forgotten without persistent advocacy and accountability, which is what Global Citizen does year-round. We are proud to join this incredible group of artists to raise our collective voices ahead of crucial meetings where some of the most important decisions on foreign aid and climate change will be made.” – Duran Duran Michele Anthony, Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Management Board, Universal Music Group said, “During my career I’ve been fortunate to help support artists who harness the power of their voices to raise awareness and move people around the world to take action. These are powerful moments and I’m in awe of the scores of amazing artists, across all genres, reflecting all perspectives, who have joined with Global Citizen to urgently defend the planet and defeat poverty. Global Citizen sparked a grass-roots movement ten years ago, but it’s only because of the many individuals taking collective action that today’s events are even possible.”

With the mission to rally citizens to call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty by prioritizing climate change, famine, and vaccine equity, Global Citizen will be calling on business and government leaders in the UK to:

Show continued global leadership through a successful COP by helping to ensure that the $100 billion in climate finance is delivered by CO26.

by helping to ensure that the $100 billion in climate finance is delivered by CO26. Join the Race to Zero coalition to help increase private sector ambition.

In the US, Global Citizen is calling on the Biden Administration to:

Rapidly increase vaccine access by urgently sharing a total of at least 350M COVID -19 vaccine doses with the poorest countries by the end of September.

-19 vaccine doses with the poorest countries by the end of September. Increase US climate financing by committing to reach $40 billion per year through public and private financing.

In collaboration with COP26, Global Citizen Live coincides with the UN General Assembly (Sept), prior to the G20 Meeting (Oct) and COP26 Meeting (Nov). Focused on vaccine equity, famine, and climate change, Global Citizen Live will call on leaders to deliver: 1 billion vaccines to the poorest countries by the end of September; meals for the 41 million people on the brink of famine; helping curb emissions by joining the Race to Zero and pledging a combined total of 1 billion trees by 2022 in support of 1t.org.

COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: “COP26 marks a critical turning point for humanity to protect our planet from the worst and most pressing effects of climate change.

As we approach November, I am pleased to support Global Citizen Live in their efforts to rally the public in demanding swift action to help protect the planet.”

“Ending poverty and protecting the planet depends on wide scale changes made at the personal, community, and societal levels throughout the world. Rotary International, our members and our friends across the globe, are all in. We are proud to be part of Global Citizen Live and together support solutions to the world-wide challenges that must be overcome. Through Rotary’s leadership in polio eradication, we have shown what we can do when we draw on the collective strengths of our partners and national governments. Now is the imperative for us all to collaborate and use our combined networks to create lasting and sustainable impact,” said Jennifer Jones, President-Elect, Rotary International

Festival tickets for Paris, New York City, and Los Angeles can be earned by taking action at GlobalCitizenLive.org. Alternately, viewers can watch from home by tuning in to BBC, ABC, ABC News Live, Australia’s Channel 9, Brazil’s Multishow and Bis, France’s TF1/TMC, Singapore’s Mediacorp, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, & others.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign’s policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

Global Citizen is grateful for the support from incredible organizations advocating for impact, including: 1t.org, American Forests, The Asia Society, Ban Ki Moon Center, Center for Environmental Peacebuilding, Climate Neutral, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Conservation International, COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, Education Cannot Wait, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Global Solidarity Fund, Green Climate Fund, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Rescue Committee, LISC, Namati, Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), One Acre Fund, Outright Action International, Paris Peace Forum, Project Everyone, The Pathfinders, Re:Wild, Rotary International, Seadream Family Foundation, Sheth Sangreal Foundation, Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), Slum2School Africa, South African Education Project, The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, The Global Fund (to Fight TB, AIDS, Malaria), UNICEF, UNICEF Australia, UNITAID, UNFPA, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), World Food Programme, World Health Organization, World Health Organization Foundation.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is supported by more than 35 governments and world leaders, including: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen; Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi; President of France Emmanuel Macron; President of Chile Sebastián Piñera; President of Argentina Alberto Fernández; German Chancellor Angela Merkel; Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg; Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković; Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez; Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo; Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven; Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama; Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne; Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados; Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama; Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of Mexico, Martha Delgado Peralta, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; as well as United Nations Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed; Dr Tedros Executive Director of the World Health Organization; UK COP President Designate Alok Sharma; US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry; the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon; Peter Sands Executive Director of Global Fund; Monique Vledder, Head of Secretariat, Global Financing Facility; Gilbert F. Houngbo, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development; David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme; Yasmine Sherif, Director, Education Cannot Wait; M. Sanjayan, CEO, Conservation International; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director of UN Women; and United Nations SDG Advocate Eddie Ndopu. Global Citizen’s campaign is also supported by Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ireland, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Global Citizen Live has received in-kind support from leading media companies, including: Bandsintown, BellaNaija, Branded Cities, Brut Media, Captivate, Clear Channel Outdoor, Curb Media, Digital Mobile Media, Evergreen Trading, Forbes, GSTV, iHeartRadio, Interstate Outdoor, Jack Agency, JCDecaux Nigeria, Mass Media, Nigeria Info, Outfront Media, Penske Media, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, The New York Times, Vanguard Media, Wazobia FM, and Wazobia Max TV.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.