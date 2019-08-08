The members of Black Eyed Peas include apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo, and Fergie.

The band founded The Black Eyed Peas Foundation, which was launched with a concert in South Africa.

The band recorded the John Lennon classic “Power to the People,” for Amnesty International as part of the Make Some Noise campaign to celebrate human rights. The song was later released on the 2007 John Lennon tribute album, Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur.