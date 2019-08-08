The members of Black Eyed Peas include apl.de.ap, will.i.am, Taboo, and Fergie.
The band founded The Black Eyed Peas Foundation, which was launched with a concert in South Africa.
The band recorded the John Lennon classic “Power to the People,” for Amnesty International as part of the Make Some Noise campaign to celebrate human rights. The song was later released on the 2007 John Lennon tribute album, Instant Karma: The Amnesty International Campaign to Save Darfur.
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 15
Black Eyed Peas has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 19
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Women
Contact Black Eyed Peas
You can contact Black Eyed Peas using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)