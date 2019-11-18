The Common Ground Foundation is dedicated to the empowerment and development of urban youth in the United States.
The Common Ground Foundation was created by Hip Hop artist, actor and children’s author Common. Common’s social-conscience message serves as inspiration for equality, opportunity and hope among youth in underserved communities. The Foundation is committed to empowering youth in urban neighborhoods and providing life skills needed to achieve their dreams.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 21
Insights
