will.i.am
20
charities
21
causes
115
articles
8
videos

Will.i.am created the i.am.home Fund to help prevent struggling families in the United States from losing their homes. He also created the i.am scholarship Fund to bring educational opportunities to young people in need of financial assistance.

Will.i.am teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

In 2012, he donated £500,000 ($750,000) to The Prince's Trust, and has earmarked his salary from the UK’s “The Voice” to go to the organization.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Bill ClintonBlack Eyed PeasColdplayEarth, Wind & FireFergieJohn LegendJonas BrothersKanye WestLady GagaMaroon 5Paul McCartneyRihannaStingTabooapl.de.ap

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "will.i.am"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 21

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Literacy, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education

Contact will.i.am

You can contact will.i.am using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Movies, Music

More fields