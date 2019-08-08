Will.i.am created the i.am.home Fund to help prevent struggling families in the United States from losing their homes. He also created the i.am scholarship Fund to bring educational opportunities to young people in need of financial assistance.

Will.i.am teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

In 2012, he donated £500,000 ($750,000) to The Prince's Trust, and has earmarked his salary from the UK’s “The Voice” to go to the organization.