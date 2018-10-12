Michael recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
Stipe teamed up with Chris Martin, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, will.i.am and Joseph Arthur to create a CD benefitting Mercy Corps. The proceeds benefit Hurricane Katrina victims. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.
Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 13
Michael Stipe has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 18
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
Contact Michael Stipe
You can contact Michael Stipe using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Military, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →