Michael recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

Stipe teamed up with Chris Martin, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, will.i.am and Joseph Arthur to create a CD benefitting Mercy Corps. The proceeds benefit Hurricane Katrina victims. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women

