The Fund was founded in 2004, after a teacher noticed a group of students who had no food sitting where they didn’t have to watch the other students eat.
Since then the organization has helped to provide food to disadvantaged children in order to help them grow and achieve their goals.
Salman Rushdie and June Sarpong sit on the Advisory Board, while Mario Batali and Joaquin Phoenix sit on the Board of Directors.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 37
The Lunchbox Fund has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site: