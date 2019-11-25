Gates talked about creative capitalism at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Forum saw world leaders discuss extreme poverty, among other topics. A thirty minute video of Gates’ speech is available on YouTube.

At a bridal lunch the day before his wedding to Melinda, Gates’ mother Mary read a letter to the couple saying, in effect, “From those who are given great resources, great things are expected.”

With further encouragement from their friend the investor Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda established a charitable foundation that has grown to be among the largest of its kind.

In 2006 the Microsoft founder announced that in 2008 he would dramatically reduce his involvement in the running of the company in order to concentrate his efforts more fully on the Foundation.