Diaz took part in the America: A Tribute to Heroes charity telethon for victims of 9/11.

Diaz participated at Live Earth in New York on July 7, 2007, by introducing Bon Jovi and The Police.

She is also a member of the Pangea Day advisory board, an organisation dedicated to creating a worldwide network of concerned citizens who are making a difference and believe that film can change the world.

Diaz created her own foundation, Begin Today for Tomorrow, in 2001. The foundation has donated to organizations such as the Children’s Dental Health Clinic, AIDS Project Los Angeles, African Wildlife Foundation, Childrens Defense Fund, Pathways to Independence, Roar Foundation.