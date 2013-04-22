Using the increasing popularity of motorsports to focus public attention and funding on the health care needs of children.

Drivers visit children in Children’s Hospitals wherever they race, spending time with each sick youngster answering questions about their sport, posing for pictures, signing autographs and handing out hats, coloring books and assorted memorabilia provide by sponsors.

Nearly $4 million has been raised through donations and specific fund raising events for children’s hospitals and child health institutions and causes across the country.