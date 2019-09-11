Artists for Peace and Justice

Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), established in early 2009, is a fundraising effort founded by Paul Haggis and friends that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty and enfranchisement in communities around the world. Over the past year, APJ has directed its efforts to raising enough funds to fully sponsor three schools in Haiti in support of the initiatives of Father Rick Frechette and his team. These schools aren’t just a place to learn but provide for a hot meal, clean water and a chance at the future to children who desperately need it. Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, APJ has focused its efforts on raising much needed funds for emergency relief efforts in the ravaged country that is only a few hours from our shores.

Donations can be made directly to the APJ website with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to Haiti. Artists for Peace and Justice remains steadfast in its determination to send every penny to those who need it. The organization has already begun the process of re-building 50 street schools in the slums of Port-au-Prince. The schools provide clean drinking water, hot meals and an education to the children of Haiti.

