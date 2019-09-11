Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ), established in early 2009, is a fundraising effort founded by Paul Haggis and friends that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty and enfranchisement in communities around the world. Over the past year, APJ has directed its efforts to raising enough funds to fully sponsor three schools in Haiti in support of the initiatives of Father Rick Frechette and his team. These schools aren’t just a place to learn but provide for a hot meal, clean water and a chance at the future to children who desperately need it. Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, APJ has focused its efforts on raising much needed funds for emergency relief efforts in the ravaged country that is only a few hours from our shores.
How you can help
Donations can be made directly to the APJ website with 100 percent of the funds raised going directly to Haiti. Artists for Peace and Justice remains steadfast in its determination to send every penny to those who need it. The organization has already begun the process of re-building 50 street schools in the slums of Port-au-Prince. The schools provide clean drinking water, hot meals and an education to the children of Haiti.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 83
Artists for Peace and Justice has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adrien Brody
- Alice Cooper
- Amy Poehler
- AnnaLynne McCord
- Ashton Kutcher
- Benji Madden
- Ben Stiller
- Beyoncé
- Bill Clinton
- Black Eyed Peas
- Camilla Belle
- Charlize Theron
- Christina Aguilera
- Clint Eastwood
- Common
- Dane Cook
- Daniel Craig
- Demi Moore
- Diane Lane
- Eddie Vedder
- Ed Helms
- Emily Blunt
- Eric Dane
- Gerard Butler
- Green Day
- Gwen Stefani
- Jackson Browne
- James Franco
- Javier Bardem
- Jay-Z
- Jenna Fischer
- Jenny McCarthy
- Jimmy Jean-Louis
- Joel Madden
- John Legend
- Jonathan Scott
- Jon Hamm
- Josh Brolin
- Justin Long
- Keith Urban
- Kellan Lutz
- Kevin Jonas
- Kirsten Dunst
- Kristen Bell
- Lady Gaga
- Ludacris
- Luke Wilson
- Macy Gray
- Madeleine Stowe
- Marcia Cross
- Maria Bello
- Marisa Tomei
- Maxwell
- Meryl Streep
- Moby
- Molly Sims
- Natalie Portman
- Nicky Hilton
- Nicole Kidman
- Olivia Munn
- Olivia Wilde
- Paul Haggis
- Penelope Cruz
- Pierce Brosnan
- Pink
- Rachel Bilson
- Rachel Zoe
- Rainn Wilson
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Ridley Scott
- Robert De Niro
- Rosario Dawson
- Rose McGowan
- Rumer Willis
- Russell Crowe
- Sean Penn
- Shepard Fairey
- Shirley Manson
- Simon Baker
- Susan Sarandon
- Thandie Newton
- Vanessa Hudgens
- Will Ferrell