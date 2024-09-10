APJ Board Chair and NKPR President, Natasha Koifman, hosted the 16th annual Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) Festival Gala, an intimate event raising funds for education in Haiti and celebrating Dr. Jane Goodall and Rick Mercer.

Dr. Jane Goodall at APJ Gala

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images, Photographer: Ryan Emberley

APJ’s Academy for Peace and Justice was built as the very first free high school in Haiti following the devastating earthquake in 2010.

The night began with a beautiful performance by Haitian musician and long-time APJ supporter Paul Beaubrun. APJ Board Members, George Stroumboulopoulos and Kardinal Offishall returned to the stage as emcees for the evening, expressing gratitude for supporters and guests.

Natasha Koifman, Canadian and US Board Chair and Festival Gala Host, opened the evening by commemorating the 16th anniversary of the APJ Gala. She expressed her deep commitment to the cause and heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated supporters in attendance. In her opening remarks, Koifman struck a grateful and somber tone, acknowledging the profound impact made possible in Haiti through the generosity of APJ’s donors. With the difficult conditions still facing Haiti today, Koifman highlighted the safe haven created for Haitian students through the school built with APJ’s donations from this singular event hosted over the past 16 years. To date, the organization has raised an impressive $36 million, providing education to over 31,000 students since the academy’s opening.

Koifman welcomed the evening’s distinguished honorees, Dr. Jane Goodall and Rick Mercer, highlighting their profound impact in inspiring countless individuals worldwide to effect positive change. She emphasized that this year’s proceeds will also benefit the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, highlighting the shared dedication of both organizations to fostering youth empowerment and resilience.

Highlights from the evening included:

Dax Dasilva, tech entrepreneur and global environmentalist, presented Dr. Jane Goodall with The APJ Lifetime Achievement Award for her groundbreaking work and lifelong dedication to conservation and humanitarian causes. This recognition celebrates her relentless advocacy, activism, and unwavering commitment to nature, as well as her embodiment of global citizenship.

George Stroumboulopoulos presented comedian, television personality, and author Rick Mercer with The Canadian Changemaker Award, acknowledging the profound impact of his philanthropic contributions and advocacy for social change.

Special performances from longtime supporters of APJ included Haitian musician Paul Beaubrun, 2023 APJ Award recipient and Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado with Charlotte Day Wilson, Fefe Dobson, and American singer-songwriter Ben Harper.

A live auction, led by David Daniels, and sponsored by 2Fifteen by DBS Developments, showcased exclusive works by Mr. Brainwash, Russell Young, Peter Tunney, Tamara Bahry, and Max Jamali. All artists were in attendance and signed personal messages for the auction winners.

During the live auction, Dr. Jane Goodall joined auctioneer David Daniels on stage numerous times, passionately encouraging guests to bid and raise funds. In a spontaneous gesture, she agreed to sign Mr. Brainwash's "Everyday Life" (2024) featuring a chimpanzee. When two bidders—Dax Dasilva and Anne Lambrou—competed for the piece, the artist agreed to create two signed editions, resulting in a remarkable moment of generosity and support.

The auction featured two exclusive concert experiences for Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming Toronto performances, each including an executive suite.

Natasha Koifman and George Stroumboulopoulos led a moving moment to “Fund the Need,” highlighting the urgent requirement for student meals at the Haitian academy, where students get their one warm meal a day.

The evening concluded with a special closing performance by the legendary Ben Harper, who performed two memorable songs with Eric Hendrikx.

Generous sponsors for this year’s event include: 2Fifteen by DBS Developments, Air Canada, Audi, Breitling, Liberty Entertainment Group, Martha Franco, SMEG, Wise Family Foundation, Perigon, NKPR, and The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada.

APJ is a volunteer-driven organization, with Natasha Koifman, Chair of the Board and President of NKPR, overseeing its efforts under the direction of the Artists for Peace and Justice Board. NKPR provides pro bono services to APJ, helping to raise vital funds for its initiatives. For more information on the organization or to make a donation, please visit www.apjnow.org or follow @artistsforpeace on social media.