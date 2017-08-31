Ben recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.
Harper donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund—a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.
In 2008 he participated in the Songs for Tibet CD to raise awareness of the Free Tibet Campaign.
Causes supported 20
At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women
