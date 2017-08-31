Ben Harper
19
charities
20
causes
49
articles
0
videos

Ben recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

Harper donated an item to watchmaker Nixon to be made into a watch, the sale of which benefitted the MusiCares MAP Fund—a pool of resources set aside to address addiction and recovery needs of members of the music community.

In 2008 he participated in the Songs for Tibet CD to raise awareness of the Free Tibet Campaign.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxCourteney CoxEddie VedderEllen DeGeneresJackson BrowneJon StewartLisa KudrowMaroon 5Miley CyrusPatti SmithRussell SimmonsSarah McLachlanSheryl CrowStephen ColbertSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ben Harper"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 20

At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Women

Contact Ben Harper

You can contact Ben Harper using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields