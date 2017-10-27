Simmons supported a PETA protest against the treatment of chickens at KFC.
He is Co-Chairman of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.
Russell co-founded the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation with his brothers, Danny, and Joseph Simmons.
Russel donated his time to support The Doe Fund, and led aTranscendental Meditation workshop for participants of their Ready, Willing & Able program in August, 2009. Simmons called The Doe Fund “probably the most successful program in the nation to help homeless men re-enter society.”)
Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.
Charities & foundations supported 36
Russell Simmons has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ACE Programs for the Homeless
- Animals Asia
- Champions for Children
- Chrysalis
- City Year
- Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking
- Compound Foundation
- David Lynch Foundation
- Diamond Empowerment Fund
- Earth Day Network
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Endometriosis Foundation of America
- Farm Sanctuary
- Feeding America
- Foundation for Ethnic Understanding
- Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
- Get Schooled Foundation
- GLAAD
- Greater Than AIDS
- Hip Hop Sisters Foundation
- Hip-Hop Summit Action Network
- Lisa Lopes Foundation
- Mercy For Animals
- NYCLASS
- PETA
- (RED)
- Robin Hood
- Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation
- Somaly Mam Foundation
- The Doe Fund
- The Humane Society
- Tibet House
- Tibet House US
- TJ Martell Foundation
- Tony Hawk Foundation
- US Doctors for Africa
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 27
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Voter Education, Women
Contact Russell Simmons
You can contact Russell Simmons using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Business, Fashion, Television, MusicMore fields →