“I want to contribute more to earth than I take away from it,” Simmons says.

Simmons supported a PETA protest against the treatment of chickens at KFC.

He is Co-Chairman of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.

Russell co-founded the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation with his brothers, Danny, and Joseph Simmons.

Russel donated his time to support The Doe Fund, and led aTranscendental Meditation workshop for participants of their Ready, Willing & Able program in August, 2009. Simmons called The Doe Fund “probably the most successful program in the nation to help homeless men re-enter society.”)