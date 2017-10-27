Russell Simmons
36
charities
27
causes
173
articles
6
videos
“I want to contribute more to earth than I take away from it,” Simmons says.

Simmons supported a PETA protest against the treatment of chickens at KFC.

He is Co-Chairman of the Hip-Hop Summit Action Network.

Russell co-founded the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation with his brothers, Danny, and Joseph Simmons.

Russel donated his time to support The Doe Fund, and led aTranscendental Meditation workshop for participants of their Ready, Willing & Able program in August, 2009. Simmons called The Doe Fund “probably the most successful program in the nation to help homeless men re-enter society.”)

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan CummingAlec BaldwinAlicia KeysAlicia SilverstoneBen HarperBill ClintonBill MaherEllen DeGeneresEmily DeschanelHugh JackmanKristen BellLady GagaMobyPaul McCartneyPetra Nemcova

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Russell Simmons"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 27

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Sports, Voter Education, Women

Contact Russell Simmons

You can contact Russell Simmons using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Fashion, Television, Music

More fields