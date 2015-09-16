Somaly Mam Foundation

The Somaly Mam Foundation is a charity working to end sex slavery. With the vision and leadership of world renowned Cambodian activist, Somaly Mam, the foundation strives to get to the root of human trafficking. The global vision will allow the activities currently in the United States and South East Asia to expand to other countries around the world.

Causes

Human Rights, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

Celebrity supporters 38

Somaly Mam Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

