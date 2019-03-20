Mia Farrow is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a high profile advocate for children’s rights. She has worked extensively to fight polio, a disease she survived as a child.
Her website, listed below, contains photos of her work in war-affected countries, and also includes a guide on how to get involved with Darfur activism.
AIDS & HIV, Children, Disaster Relief, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Weapons Reduction, Women
