Mia Farrow is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and a high profile advocate for children’s rights. She has worked extensively to fight polio, a disease she survived as a child.

Her website, listed below, contains photos of her work in war-affected countries, and also includes a guide on how to get involved with Darfur activism.

Mia Farrow has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 13

AIDS & HIV, Children, Disaster Relief, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Peace, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Weapons Reduction, Women

