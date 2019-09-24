Bonnie is as known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie, NO NUKES in 1979. In 2007 the No Nukes group recorded a music video of a new version of the Buffalo Springfield song For What It’s Worth.

Raitt an honorary member of the Little Kids Rock Board of Directors.

Raitt worked with Reverb, a non-profit environmental organization, for her 2005 and 2006 tours.