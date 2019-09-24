Bonnie is as known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie, NO NUKES in 1979. In 2007 the No Nukes group recorded a music video of a new version of the Buffalo Springfield song For What It’s Worth.
Raitt an honorary member of the Little Kids Rock Board of Directors.
Raitt worked with Reverb, a non-profit environmental organization, for her 2005 and 2006 tours.
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Emergency services, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Women
