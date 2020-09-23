Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Norah Jones will support Farm Aid during its annual music festival on Saturday, September 26, the organization announced today.

Farm Aid will mark its 35th anniversary with a virtual at-home festival experience.

“I love the work Farm Aid does, and I think it’s so important to support local and family farms,” said Jones after joining the stellar Farm Aid 2020 On the Road lineup.

Jones is a loyal supporter of Farm Aid. She first played on the Farm Aid stage 10 years ago at Farm Aid 25 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2015, she was the headliner for An Evening with Farm Aid, an intimate fundraising event in New York City. This week, she joins the star-studded Farm Aid 2020 On the Road lineup featuring Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews, as well as Black Pumas, Bonnie Raitt and Boz Scaggs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Particle Kid, The Record Company, Valerie June, and The War And Treaty.

Additionally, Farm Aid announced that this year’s at-home virtual experience will air on FarmAid.org, AXS TV and SiriusXM. This year marks the seventh consecutive year that AXS TV will bring the annual Farm Aid festival to a television audience. To find AXS TV in your area, visit www.axs.tv/subscribe/.

Beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on September 26, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Farm Aid 2020 on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse (channel 59) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30) via SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app.