Norah Jones
12
charities
23
causes
50
articles
1
video

Jones co-wrote and recorded a song with Wyclef Jean to benefit victims of Hurricane Katrina. The ballad, “Any Other Day”, is available for download at MSN Music.

Norah is on the board of advisors for the Yéle Haiti Foundation.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alicia KeysAvril LavigneColdplayJackson BrowneJames TaylorJohn LegendKaty PerryLady AntebellumMariah CareyMatt DamonMelissa EtheridgeMobyRed Hot Chili PeppersRobin WilliamsSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Norah Jones"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 23

Addiction, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Norah Jones

You can contact Norah Jones using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields