Moby is particularly aligned with organizations and campaigns which aim to protect animals, but he has a personal connection to the domestic abuse cause: he tweeted in September 2014, “when i was 9 i stopped my mom’s boyfriend from stabbing my mom to death. if you mock domestic abuse i have no time for you.”

Alicia SilverstoneBob BarkerBrian MayCharlize TheronColdplayCommonEllen DeGeneresEmily DeschanelJoss StoneKristen BellOlivia WildePaul McCartneyPenelope CruzPierce BrosnanRussell Simmons

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Gender Equality, Health, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Voter Education, Women

