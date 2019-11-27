Bob Barker
Barker founded the DJ&T Foundation.

Bob gave a $1m endowment to a fund at Georgetown University’s law school that will focus on the study of animal rights.

He told The Pet Press of his support for animal causes:

“About 20 years ago I was chairman of Be Kind to Animals Week in L.A. I was invited by different organizations to participate in their activities. As I did, I began to become aware of the terrible exploitation of animals in the world and felt compelled to try to rectify the situation. And that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”

Barker offered $100,000 to the Los Angeles Zoo to have their bull elephant, Billy, moved to a sanctuary in Northern California.

Causes supported 7

Animals, Conservation, Education, Environment, Health, Oceans, Physical Challenges

