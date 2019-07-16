Cruelty Free International is the global campaign to end animal testing for cosmetics.

Established by the BUAV, one of the world’s longest standing and most respected animal protection organisations, Cruelty Free International is head-quartered in London from where an international network of organisations are mobilised in a coordinated campaign.

Animal testing for cosmetics still happens. Over 80% of the world still allows animals to be used in cruel and unnecessary cosmetics tests.

People do not want animals to suffer and die for cosmetics and toiletries, and there are many safer and humane ways of testing products and ingredients.

Cruelty Free International is the global campaign, calling on governments and regulators around the world to introduce a ban on the testing of animals for cosmetic products and ingredients.