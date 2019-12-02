The comedian and writer committed the profits from a series of 2006 warm-up shows for his 2007 stand-up comedy tour to Macmillan Cancer Support. He has said that “about a million pounds” were raised for the charity.
Gervais contributed his voice to a PETA video, along with Pink, against the use of animal fur and skin in fashion.
Ricky is a huge supporter of anti-cruelty causes.
- Animal Defenders International
- Autism Speaks
- Bob Woodruff Foundation
- British Union for the Abolition of Vivisection
- Comic Relief
- Cool Earth
- Cruelty Free International
- David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation
- Dorset Wildlife Trust
- Dr. Hadwen Trust
- Great Ormond Street Hospital
- Hauser Bears
- Humane Society International
- League Against Cruel Sports
AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support
