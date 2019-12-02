The comedian and writer committed the profits from a series of 2006 warm-up shows for his 2007 stand-up comedy tour to Macmillan Cancer Support. He has said that “about a million pounds” were raised for the charity.

Gervais contributed his voice to a PETA video, along with Pink, against the use of animal fur and skin in fashion.

Ricky is a huge supporter of anti-cruelty causes.