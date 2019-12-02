Alesha Dixon
11
charities
16
causes
43
articles
4
videos

Alesha Dixon is Vice President of the League Against Cruel Sports.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alan CarrBen ShephardBrian MayBruce ForsythGary BarlowGeorge MartinJoanna LumleyJoanna PageKeira KnightleyPeter AndréRicky GervaisRobbie WilliamsRonan KeatingThe SaturdaysUna Foden

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Alesha Dixon"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 16

Abuse, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Veteran/Service Member Support

Contact Alesha Dixon

You can contact Alesha Dixon using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields