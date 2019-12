World-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall Ph.D., DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and UN Messenger of Peace, has joined with animal protection charity Humane Society International to issue a heart-felt plea to the European Union not to overturn a ban passed last week at the CITES wildlife trade conference in Geneva that would end the capture of baby African elephants from the wild for export to zoos and circuses in China, the USA and elsewhere. More →