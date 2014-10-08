Providing practical and lasting support to thousands of youngsters aged 18 and under, including those who have experienced homelessness, neglect, abuse or poverty, and those who’ve encountered serious illnesses, disabilities, psychological disorders or addictions.
Causes
Abuse, Children, Health, Homelessness, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Substance Abuse
Celebrity supporters 73
Children in Need has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Carr
- Alesha Dixon
- Alexandra Burke
- Alex Jones
- Annie Lennox
- Ann Widdecombe
- Ben Elton
- Billy Boyd
- Boyzone
- Brian May
- Chris Evans
- Craig Revel Horwood
- David Cassidy
- David Gray
- Dizzee Rascal
- Elbow
- Ellie Goulding
- Emma Bunton
- Fearne Cotton
- Gary Barlow
- Geri Halliwell
- Girls Aloud
- Il Divo
- Jack Black
- Jake Bugg
- James Corden
- Jane Asher
- Jodie Marsh
- Katie Melua
- Kylie Minogue
- Little Mix
- Louis Smith
- Lou Reed
- Madonna
- Matt Smith
- Melanie Brown
- Melanie C
- Michael Jackson
- Midge Ure
- Muse
- Nelly Furtado
- Nick Grimshaw
- Nick Mason
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Peter André
- Peter Kay
- Razorlight
- Rebecca Adlington
- Richard Hammond
- Rob Brydon
- Robert Lindsay
- Roger Moore
- Rolling Stones
- Ronan Keating
- Russell Watson
- Sam Smith
- Sharleen Spiteri
- Sharon Corr
- Shirley Bassey
- Spice Girls
- Stephen Fry
- Stereophonics
- Stevie Wonder
- Sugababes
- Suggs
- Take That
- Taylor Swift
- Terry Wogan
- Tess Daly
- The Script
- Victoria Beckham
- Westlife
- Will Young