Fearne Cotton is a British television presenter.
She climbed Mt Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief.
Charities & foundations supported 10
Fearne Cotton has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Fearne Cotton"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 20
Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Women
Contact Fearne Cotton
You can contact Fearne Cotton using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)