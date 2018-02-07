Sport Relief is a fundraising initiative between Comic Relief and the BBC. Money raised goes towards a number of relief programs in the UK and around the world.
Causes
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Poverty
Celebrity supporters 83
Sport Relief has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alex Ferguson
- Alex Jones
- Amir Khan
- Andy Murray
- Annie Lennox
- Arlene Phillips
- Ben Shephard
- Boyzone
- Chris Moyles
- Claudia Winkleman
- Darren Gough
- David Beckham
- David Haye
- David Jason
- David Seaman
- David Walliams
- Davina McCall
- Dermot O'Leary
- Dynamo
- Eddie Izzard
- Elbow
- Emma Bunton
- Fearne Cotton
- Fern Britton
- Frank Lampard
- Frank Skinner
- Freddie Flintoff
- Gary Lineker OBE
- Gethin Jones
- Greg James
- Helen Skelton
- Hugh Bonneville
- Jaap Stam
- Jack Whitehall
- James Corden
- Jamie Redknapp
- Jason Manford
- Jenson Button
- Jim Moir
- Jimmy Carr
- JLS
- John Bishop
- Jonathan Ross
- Karl Lagerfeld
- Kate Moss
- Keith Duffy
- Lara Stone
- Leona Lewis
- Linford Christie
- Lisa Snowdon
- Little Mix
- Lorraine Kelly
- Louis Smith
- Mark Owen
- Mark Wright
- Matt Lucas
- McFly
- Michael Owen
- Michael Parkinson
- Miranda Hart
- Mo Farah
- Olly Murs
- One Direction
- Paddy McGuinness
- Patrick Kielty
- Rebecca Adlington
- Richard Hammond
- Robbie Savage
- Robbie Williams
- Ronan Keating
- Sara Cox
- Sarah Joy Brown
- Sebastian Coe
- Simon Cowell
- Stella McCartney
- Steve Redgrave
- Tess Daly
- The Saturdays
- Tim Henman
- Tinchy Stryder
- Una Foden
- Victoria Beckham
- Will Young