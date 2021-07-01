Stella McCartney
Fashion designer Stella McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney, refuses to use leather or fur in her designs.

In March 2009 she was honoured by Natural Resources Defense Council for not using animal products in her designs.

Stella is a Patron of the Vegetarian Society. As a fashion designer, she is well known for her uncompromising vegetarian standards, believing that “it is wrong to eat dead animals on many levels: it is destructive for the environment, it is not ethical, it has been proven to be damaging to your health and, spiritually, you should love and live with your fellow creatures, not kill them!” Stella says that the best thing about being a vegetarian is “waking up in the morning with a clear conscience” and says that “it is a great honour for me to be a patron of the Vegetarian Society. It is a brilliant organisation and you can support them by going veggie now!”

Charities & foundations supported 9

Stella McCartney has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 19

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Poverty, Refugees, Veteran/Service Member Support

