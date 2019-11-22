The Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC) was founded in 1970 by a group of law students and attorneys at the forefront of the environmental movement.

Combining the grassroots power of over a million members, online activists and the expertise of hundreds of lawyers, scientists and other professionals, NRDC helps create environmental laws and solve environmental issues such as curbing global warming, getting toxic chemicals out of the environment, moving America beyond oil, reviving our oceans, saving wildlife and wild places, and helping China go green.