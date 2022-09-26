Last week, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) hosted its annual New York fundraising comedy event, “Night of Comedy”, at Casa Cipriani New York.

Seth Meyers speaks onstage during NRDC's Night of Comedy

Credit/Copyright: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NRDC

The evening paid special tribute to NRDC Honorary Trustee and “Night of Comedy” Founder, Anna Scott Carter, for her tremendous service on behalf of NRDC and its mission to safeguard the earth and the natural systems on which all life depends.

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the evening was hosted by Seth Meyers and featured performances by renowned comedians Mike Birbiglia, Michael Che, Chloe Fineman, Nick Kroll and Hasan Minhaj–all of whom came together in support of NRDC’s on-going work to fight climate change and protect public health.

Anna Scott Carter and Graydon Carter were joined by David Zaslav and Jim and Penny Coulter as National Co-Chairs. Other notable guests included Anjelica Huston, Candice Bergen, Chelsea Clinton, Bob Balaban and Lynn Grossman, David Rysdahl, Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, James Austin Johnson, Jane Buffett, Allen and Debbie Grubman, Tom Freston and Carey Lowell, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Garrett and Mary Moran, Anna Chapman, Shawn Levy, Jane Rosenthal, John Sykes and Amy Powell, Linda Wells, and Ulla Johnson and Zach Miner. The evening helped raise awareness for the need to keep fighting for our future while also providing a welcomed comic relief during these challenging times.

“What an incredible evening filled with laughs and a deep hope for a safer, more sustainable future,” said Carter. “I am overjoyed and honored to stand alongside so many who are working to protect the Earth and every one of us on it.”