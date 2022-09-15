Television’s biggest night took place in Century City, CA Sunday, September 11th, where the entertainment industry came together for MPTF's 16th annual “Evening Before” benefit. $3 million was raised to support the 100 year-old charity — a stunning record for the event.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Greg Berlanti, and Pearlena Igbokwe served as the event’s Co-Chairs.

Guests were also treated to a concert curated by MPTF Board of Governor member Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, featuring performances by Jackson, along with music industry legend Snoop Dogg, and special guests Flo Rida, Jeremih, Lil Tjay, Mann, O.T. Genasis, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda.

The television industry, including Emmy nominees, presenters, and other talent and executives, helped raise $3 million to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, caregiving support, case management, and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike.

“Once again the entertainment industry heard our call for support and answered with open hearts and incredible generosity,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher. “We’re incredibly grateful to our co-hosts and most especially to 50 Cent and friends for their amazing musical performance, a first for us at an Evening Before event.”

The 16th Annual “Evening Before” Host Committee consisted of Alex Borstein, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Crudup, Kaitlyn Dever, Hannah Einbinder, Andrew Garfield, Lee Jung-Jae, Melanie Lynskey, Bob Odenkirk, Himesh Patel, Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton, Adam and Naomi Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Shalhoub, Martin Short, Sydney Sweeney, Hannah Waddingham, Henry Winkler & Stacey Winkler, and Bowen Yang.

The Executive Host Committee included Bela Bajaria, Bob Bakish, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle and Paul Buccieri, George Cheeks, Nicole Clemens, Charlie Collier, Roma Downey and Mark Burnett, Channing Dungey, Jamie Erlicht, Craig Erwich, Megan Haller and Peter Rice, Dan McDermott, Katie McGrath and J.J. Abrams, Steve Mosko, Andrea and David Nevins, Jay and Elaine Penske, Susan Rovner, Jennifer Salke, Christina Spade, Zack Van Amburg, Tony Vinciquerra, Dana and Matt Walden, and Ally Walker and John Landgraf.

This year’s presenting sponsors were Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), PEOPLE, and UCLA Health, with additional support from Diamond sponsors The Walt Disney Company, Netflix and WarnerBros Discovery.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Nicholas Braun, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alexandra Daddario, Ariana DeBose, Zoey Deutch, Jenna Dewan, Taron Egerton, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Park Hae-soo, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Jon Hamm, Mariska Hargitay, Brendan Hunt, Janelle James, Toheeb Jimoh, HoYeon Jung, Mindy Kaling, Jake Lacy, Matthew Macfadyen, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Amy Poehler, Will Poulter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Sebastian Stan, Ben Stiller, Jeremy Strong, Juno Temple, Kenan Thompson, John Turturro, Jeremy Allen White and many more.

The “Evening Before” was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere in the park by Revelry Event Designers with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.