Earlier this week, MPTF's fundraising telethon for entertainment industry members in need returned for its third year, raising $810,770 and exceeding the original goal of $750K.

Rob Morrow, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Loeb attend MPTF's Lights, Camera, Take Action! Telethon

Credit/Copyright: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Lights, Camera, Take Action! aired live on KTLA (Channel 5 in Los Angeles) on Sunday, December 8, with presenting sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health leading the charge on the philanthropic endeavor. Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted, TV’s Community) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars, Hollywood Squares) returned as hosts and served as two of the producers for this uplifting, entertaining evening of stories, songs, and celebrities. KTLA’s Dayna Devon returned to host the live Celebrity Lounge, and Tiffany Smith hosted the Tote Board throughout the evening.

During the telethon, co-host Tom Bergeron said, “We have met so many amazing people who both serve at MPTF and are served by MPTF. Donating tonight, you are helping to provide hope to someone who has been hopeless.” Co-host Yvette Nicole Brown continued by noting, “The peace of mind your donation makes to someone who does not know how they will avoid eviction is priceless.” Bergeron added this reminder, “Those who are reaching out to MPTF are often making that call as their last resort. Your donations help to make sure there is someone at the ready to provide the comfort and guidance that will make this season brighter.”

This live televised event also saw the return of last year’s producers: Phil Rosenthal, television writer and producer (Everybody Loves Raymond and Somebody Feed Phil) and David Wild, writer, critic and producer (Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince and The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards). The evening featured unforgettable performances by Diane Schuur, Dogstar, Lisa Loeb, MUSYCA Children’s Choir, and Rob Morrow. Additionally, viewers saw appearances and messages from special guests, including the cast of The Neighborhood, Alex Winter, Andrew Leeds, Bruce Dern, Camilla Belle, Cedric the Entertainer, Colin Farrell, Cooper Koch, Eliza Roberts, Ellen K, Howie Mandel, Jason George, Jason Ritter, Jimmy Kimmel, Jonathan Nolan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ken Jeong, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kyle MacLachlan, Max Greenfield, McG, Morgan Freeman, Rob Mailhouse, Tony Goldwyn, Tyler Ritter, Virginia Madsen, Walton Goggins, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Forte and William Shatner while Adam Shapiro, Alan Barinholtz, Amy Yasbeck, Bobby Berk, Ike Barinholtz, Jeff Torres, Jimmy Jam, Jon Barinholtz, Josh Margolin, Kevin Goetz, Kyle Bornheimer, Kylie Cantrall, Maria Russell, Newton Mayenge, Ronald Gladden, and Spencer Garrett took live viewer donations through phone calls from the Celebrity Lounge throughout the telethon. Craig Robinson also made a special surprise appearance in the Celebrity Lounge and treated viewers to a holiday sing-a-long.

CEO and President of MPTF Bob Beitcher said, “What an absolutely glorious night! We couldn’t be more grateful for the talent who showed up to support our telethon, to Tom Bergeron and Yvette Nicole Brown for their spectacular co-hosting, to our sponsors City National Bank and UCLA Health, to the management and staff of KTLA, and to all the MPTF supporters in the community who made the evening a truly amazing financial success.”

The Lights, Camera, Take Action! telethon was available across the country via KTLA.com and MPTF.com. It is available to watch now at mptf.com/telethon.