Snoop Dogg
16
charities
18
causes
74
articles
1
video

An hour with Snoop in a recording studio was auctioned off to raise funds for Habitat For Humanity's Operation Home Delivery Fund.

Snoop Dogg held charity basketball game at his former school which benefitted his Save a Life Foundation and the high school.

He coaches the Snoop Youth Football League.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Boyz II MenGreen DayJohn LegendJonas BrothersJoss StoneJustin TimberlakeKanye WestLinkin ParkLupe FiascoMiguelMiley CyrusPaul McCartneyRihannaSlashTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Snoop Dogg"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Miscellaneous, Peace, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction

Contact Snoop Dogg

You can contact Snoop Dogg using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Television, Movies, Music

More fields