An hour with Snoop in a recording studio was auctioned off to raise funds for Habitat For Humanity's Operation Home Delivery Fund.
Snoop Dogg held charity basketball game at his former school which benefitted his Save a Life Foundation and the high school.
He coaches the Snoop Youth Football League.
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Miscellaneous, Peace, Unemployment/Career Support, Weapons Reduction
