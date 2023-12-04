Top musical talent is coming together to help support the next generation of songwriters and bring music education to young people as part of the third annual Holiday Auction for The ASCAP Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting music creators.

In the past year alone, ASCAP Foundation programs benefited more than 300,000 people, including 60,000 students from 700 schools.

A range of A-list artists and songwriters from all corners of the music world have contributed items for bid including hip-hop icons Dr. Dre + Snoop Dogg (signed, custom Air Force Ones designed by Frankie Zombie) and Big Daddy Kane, pop stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and Reneé Rapp, renowned DJs Steve Aoki and Martin Garrix, indie luminaries Cigarettes After Sex and mxmtoon, rockers Travis Barker (Blink-182), Tenacious D, Papa Roach, Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi guitarist), Chicago and Josh Klinghoffer (former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist), songwriting legends like Paul Williams, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Desmond Child and Poo Bear, social media sensations Laufey and Paul Russell (“Lil Boo Thang”), country hitmakers Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis and Carly Pearce, Broadway and film titan Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Prince of Egypt) and many more.

The auction takes place online at www.ascapfoundation.org/auction23 from today through December 14.

“We could not be more excited that the Holiday Auction is becoming an annual tradition for The ASCAP Foundation,” said Nicole George-Middleton, The ASCAP Foundation Executive Director. “It has been incredible to see the donations pour in from ASCAP’s top members as we work together to raise funds to support future music creators. It is truly a one-of-a-kind auction for music fans, and we thank our supporters from the bottom of our hearts for their generosity.”

The items on auction include autographed guitars, vinyl, handwritten lyrics, original song compositions written for the winning bidder, VIP tickets to awards shows, concerts and sporting events, meet and greets, personalized videos and more.

Additional donors include the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Gibson Guitars, the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, DJ Flict and Los Angeles Football Club, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and acclaimed film and TV composers such as Natalie Holt (Loki), Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Batman) and Lorne Balfe (Mission: Impossible films).