Baby2Baby, the national non-profit organization that provides basic necessities to children experiencing poverty, announced that global music and cultural icon Snoop Dogg will perform at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday, November 11 in Los Angeles.

In honor of his performance at this year’s Gala, Baby2Baby will provide nearly 300,000 essential items to support the children in the Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues and Snoop Special Stars, both of which provide the opportunity for thousands of inner-city children across Los Angeles to participate in youth football, youth basketball and cheerleading. Donated items will include hygiene products, blankets, school supply kits, educational toys and sporting equipment, as well as items for the kids’ younger siblings, including diapers, wipes, soap and shampoo.

An American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and businessman, Snoop Dogg has reigned as an entertainment industry mogul for nearly three decades. He is also renowned as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.

As previously announced, the gala will honor Oscar-nominated actress, Emmy-winning director, producer, and humanitarian Salma Hayek Pinault with the “Giving Tree Award,” an award given annually to a public figure who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world.

The Baby2Baby Gala is a critical annual event for the organization as it single-handedly raises millions of dollars each year. The Gala is responsible for raising over 60% of the operating budget each year to make Baby2Baby’s work for children living in poverty possible. In the last 12 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 350 million essential items including diapers, formula and clothing to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care agencies, hospitals and underserved school districts as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof have grown Baby2Baby into a national non-profit organization to address the increasing needs of families living in poverty across the country. New data released this year reported that 47% of U.S. families can’t afford diapers. In response to a 500% increase in demand for Baby2Baby’s services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization built its own diaper manufacturing system to maximize its ability to meet this need, allowing them to manufacture diapers for 80% less than the retail price, stretch donor funding further, and distribute up to five times more diapers. In 2023, Baby2Baby was also selected for a pilot program by the Biden Administration alongside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the maternal mortality crisis, delivering essentials to new mothers immediately after giving birth. Most recently, in response to the deadly Maui wildfires, Baby2Baby sent cargo planes filled with hundreds of thousands of emergency supplies including diapers, formula, baby food, and soap to families who lost everything in this tragedy.

Sponsors for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala include title sponsor Paul Mitchell, as well as City National Bank and Volvo Car USA.

More information about the event, including presenters, expected attendees, and more will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Baby2Baby, please click here.