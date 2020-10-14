Josh Groban
19
charities
18
causes
84
articles
2
videos

Josh Groban formed the Josh Groban Foundation after being inspired by meeting Nelson Mandela during a trip to South Africa in 2004.

Groban is an Ambassador for Mandela’s 46664 organization.

Groban performed with the African Children’s Choir on American Idol’s “Idol Gives Back” episode.

Groban has performed for many charity events, including VH1 Save the Music (2005), Tsunami Aid: A Concert of Hope (2005), the fifth Adopt-A-Minefield concert (2005), the 2nd Annual Grammy Jam (2005), Live 8 (2005), the Heart Foundation Gala (2005), and David Foster and Friends Charity Gala (2006).

In 2007 he donated $150,000 to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to fund music education. An active arts education philanthropist and advocate, Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

Copyright © 2020 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBeyoncéCarrie UnderwoodEllen DeGeneresForest WhitakerHalle BerryJennifer HudsonJoel MaddenJonas BrothersJordin SparksMiley CyrusPaul McCartneySharon StoneStevie WonderTaylor Swift

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Josh Groban"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 18

AIDS & HIV, ALS, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Parkinson's Disease, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Water, Weapons Reduction, Women

Contact Josh Groban

You can contact Josh Groban using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields