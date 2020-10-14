Josh Groban formed the Josh Groban Foundation after being inspired by meeting Nelson Mandela during a trip to South Africa in 2004.

Groban is an Ambassador for Mandela’s 46664 organization.

Groban performed with the African Children’s Choir on American Idol’s “Idol Gives Back” episode.

Groban has performed for many charity events, including VH1 Save the Music (2005), Tsunami Aid: A Concert of Hope (2005), the fifth Adopt-A-Minefield concert (2005), the 2nd Annual Grammy Jam (2005), Live 8 (2005), the Heart Foundation Gala (2005), and David Foster and Friends Charity Gala (2006).

In 2007 he donated $150,000 to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to fund music education. An active arts education philanthropist and advocate, Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and Groban’s Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.