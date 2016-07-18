Malaria No More’s mission is simple: to end deaths due to malaria. The world has known how to beat this disease for more than a century, yet it remains the number one killer of children under five in sub-Saharan Africa, claiming more than 1 million lives a year. Malaria No More engages individuals, organizations, and corporations in the private sector to provide life-saving bed nets and other critical interventions to families in need. Together these investments will significantly reduce malaria infections and make malaria-related deaths a thing of the past.

Founded in 2006 by leading non-governmental institutions, Malaria No More works in partnership with the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), UNICEF, the American Red Cross, the Global Fund to Fight HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Millennium Promise, United Way of America, United Nations Foundation, the Global Business Coalition, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

Sportsmen David Beckham and Andy Murray are founding members of the Malaria No More UK Leadership Council, while Victoria Beckham wore the charity’s mosquito ring to raise funds helping to save lives in Africa.

The charity has been the beneficiary charity for the UK’s “I’m a Celebrity…” TV show – hosted by Ant & Dec – for the last 3 years.