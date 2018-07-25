The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is an international financing institution that invests the world’s money to save lives.
As of May 2012, it has committed US$ 22.6 billion in 150 countries to support large-scale prevention, treatment and care programs against the three diseases.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 45
Global Fund has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alan Cumming
- Alek Wek
- Amy Winehouse
- Andy Murray
- Annie Lennox
- Audrina Patridge
- Big Kenny
- Bill Clinton
- Bobby Shriver
- Bono
- Bryan Cranston
- Carla Bruni
- Christy Turlington
- Craig Ferguson
- David Guetta
- Deepak Chopra
- Derek Hough
- Djimon Hounsou
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Edward James Olmos
- Freddie Mercury
- Gabourey Sidibe