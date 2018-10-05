U2 is made up of Bono on vocals and rhythm guitar; The Edge on lead guitar, keyboards and backing vocals; Adam Clayton on bass guitar; and Larry Mullen, Jr. on drums and occasionally backing vocals.

The band is actively involved in improving human rights around the world with organizations such as Make Poverty History, Live 8 and Bono’s DATA campaign.

U2 recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

They also contributed a cover of Cole Porter’s Night And Day for the Red Hot and Blue AIDS charity album.

The band donated €5 million from their three Croke Park concerts in 2009 to Music Generation, a charity that provides funding for structured music education across the country, and U2 continue to fund this charity. The Edge said U2 had decided to lend its name to Music Generation because it would “be enhanced by association” with the band. “In most cases it isn’t, and it is not appropriate. In this case we really wanted to put our names to this because we feel strongly about it.” (source)