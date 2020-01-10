“It has pretty much taken over my life, and I’m so grateful it has…I’ve started an organization called Raising Malawi…and any of your help would be greatly appreciated by me.” – Madonna

American recording artist, Golden Globe winner, and entrepreneur, Madonna established herself as a pop icon known for pushing the boundaries of lyrical content in mainstream popular music and imagery in her music videos. She is considered to be one of the most influential women in contemporary music, selling more than 200 million albums worldwide and is the most successful solo artist in the history of Billboard Hot 100 chart. She has also gained global recognition to bring an end to the extreme poverty and hardship endured by Malawi’s 2,000,000 orphans and vulnerable children once and for all.

In 2006 Madonna and Michael Berg founded Raising Malawi, a non-profit organization supporting community-based organizations that provide vulnerable children and caregivers with nutritious food, proper clothing, secure shelter, formal education, targeted medical care, emotional care and psychosocial support. In addition, Raising Malawi supports non-government organizations that offer impoverished families with innovative opportunities for sustainability such as Millennium Promise and International Medical Corps. Millennium Promise is a non-profit organization which works towards the halving extreme poverty in Africa by 2015, working with impoverished communities, national and local governments, and partner organizations to implement high-impact programs aimed at transforming lives on the continent and engaging donor nations, corporations, and the general public in the effort. International Medical Corps is a global, humanitarian, nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs.

On corporate, community, and academic levels, Madonna matches every dollar donated to Raising Malawi and is partnered with SocialVibe, the leading social media utility connecting people with brands, empowering them to engage with sponsors and share branded content with their social graph to benefit a cause of their choice.

She actively gives money to many causes, many relating to children, and is a Patron of Children of Peace.