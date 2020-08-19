Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Founded in 1993 by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams, the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

How you can help

To learn more and get involved please visit www.sweetrelief.org.

Causes

Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Unemployment/Career Support

Celebrity supporters 27

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

Insights

Activity
Social reach
Google trends for "Sweet Relief Musicians Fund"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...